Letter to the Editor: Starting school after Labor Day a sensible idea

When I return to Dover on Jan. 14 to start the second session of the 150th General Assembly, I will be introducing bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by the president pro-tempore of the Senate and myself to establish the first day of classes each school year to be the day after Labor Day for Delaware public schools.

This is a win-win proposal for our great state.

Gerald Hocker

There are several reasons for this legislative proposal. They include economic development for our state; young people being employed in businesses during the summer through Labor Day; increased tourism at Delaware resorts and the ability for our families to take vacation toward the end of August instead of rushing around preparing for the start of classes.

Starting school after Labor Day has been the subject of a Delaware legislative task force and a recent Maryland Comptroller’s report, with both reaching the same conclusion: This is a good idea for both of our states.

This proposal is the law in Michigan, and it helps families with their vacations, tourism and young people with summer jobs. Currently, the last two weeks of the summer season beaches lack lifeguards, businesses are short of workers and total tourist visits are down.

The early start of the school year impacts our economy in Delaware. This bipartisan legislation will help fix this issue and help our communities that depend on tourism dollars.

Sen. Gerald Hocker

Senate Minority Leader (R)

Ocean View