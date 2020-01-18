Letter to the Editor: Support Millsboro Public Library

2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the founding of The Friends of the Millsboro Public Library. We’d like to thank the community for supporting our antiques appraisal event, our annual Book Sale, and our Dine and Donate events at Wayback Burgers and Blue Water Grill.

These fundraisers help subsidize the library’s Summer Reading Program for children in our community, the future patrons of our library.

We invite new members to join us as we begin our second 25 years. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month, September – June (except December), at 6:30 pm at the Library, 217 W. State Street across from the Millsboro Little League Field.

Be part of the Friends and be part of a meaningful community group. Visit the Friends of the Millsboro Library Facebook page to learn more or contact friendsofmillsboropl@gmail.com for further information.

Kathy Salamone

President, Friends of the Millsboro Library