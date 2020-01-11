Letter to the Editor: Three-headed Democrats

Beverly Monahan’s commentary is right on the money. (“Eyes wide open when supporting the president,” Dec. 27)

People are asking whatever happened to the party of Abe Lincoln. The Dems’ donkey has grown three heads; one head to the left, another to the center, one-third pulling meekly to the right.

Working vainly to steer this donkey is Pelosi with her grandmotherly disaffection, terrorized by Adam Schiff’s contumacious glare and J,erry Nadler’s sinister bearing.

Clearly the Dems are wholly left wing with the socialist agenda. The public sees through them as poor losers backing the good old American sportsmanship. They will do anything to harass POTUS Donald Trump.

Filomeno Viloria

Milford