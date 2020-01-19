Letter to the Editor: Too good to be true

Got a phone call, verified name and address. “Congrats, you won first place in Publisher’s Clearing House, 3.5 million, are you interested”? Yes

“Your confirmation number is CH005505 USA, also $5000 per week for life. An attorney will contact you and if you’re application is correct your get a bonus of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz We’ll clear your check with your bank, so they’ll be no questions. We need one thing from you. Get an envelope and stamp put this address on and get a $2,800 cashier’s check from your bank and mail it.”

I said “This is too good to be true.” So it is. I hung up. They tried to call back for half an hour.

Jim Kerr

Dover