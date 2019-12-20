Letter to the Editor: Toxic political landscape is changing the country

I appreciate Ken Abraham’s Dec. 17 Commentary titled, “Half Truths and Misinformation to Boost Trump.” I grow weary of the often long letters and commentaries published in Delaware State News that communicate misinformation and give legitimacy to conspiracy theories. Some political discourse based upon facts and respect for one another would be refreshing.

I long to return to a time when we could have differences of opinions with some agreement upon democratic principles and decency. We seem to have lost this in our toxic political landscape, and it is sadly changing who we are as a people and country.

Karen Laughman

Magnolia