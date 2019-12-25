Letter to the Editor: Traffic woes in Sussex County

It gets so bad in Sussex County that the people that live here don’t go to Rehoboth Beach during the spring and summer months because it may take 45 minutes to an hour just to get out of Millsboro.

DNREC hasn’t called a bypass meeting in years so nobody knows whats being done if anything. What a poorly run office. I try to call them and it rings and rings with no one ever answering so I suspect the phone is off the hook.

Please investigate the road situation on Route 24 from east to west and then reverse. During rush hour, car lines are horrible.

A lot of the intersections need overpasses with the lights gone (where possible) with the traffic flowing underneath.

The state doesn’t want to spend the money. Too bad they are the ones giving out The building permits!

Sheila Smith

Millsboro