You can see the difference between Trump and the Democratic leaders. Trump took out a person who has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of others and would have killed many more.

The Dems, on the other hand, would let him go right on killing Americans and others. Again I say why can’t the Dems put the safety of Americans first? How many times do the the Iranians have to say death to America before they will believe them?

Andy Andrew

Frederica