Letter to the Editor: Biden’s judgment

Feb 1st, 2020 · Comments: 0

We learned all we needed to know about Joe Biden and Bill Barrows’ article; he does not show wisdom and judgment.

While the world watched a tense Mideast drama, Biden publicly called his commander-in-chief “dangerously incompetent.”

If he didn’t wish to support our duly elected (by 30 out of 50 states) president, he could have at least showed wisdom and judgment and kept quiet. Of course other candidates followed suit.

God help us if the situation in the Middle East gets even more tense, half the country will support the other side.

Bonnie Purcell
Milford

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie