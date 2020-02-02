Letter to the Editor: Biden’s judgment

We learned all we needed to know about Joe Biden and Bill Barrows’ article; he does not show wisdom and judgment.

While the world watched a tense Mideast drama, Biden publicly called his commander-in-chief “dangerously incompetent.”

If he didn’t wish to support our duly elected (by 30 out of 50 states) president, he could have at least showed wisdom and judgment and kept quiet. Of course other candidates followed suit.

God help us if the situation in the Middle East gets even more tense, half the country will support the other side.

Bonnie Purcell

Milford