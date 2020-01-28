Letter to the Editor: Delaware lawmakers instituting job-killing policies

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the December 2019 unemployment numbers on Friday, with bad news for the First State.

The report showed Delaware unemployment still on the rise, with a 3.9 percent unemployment rate in December. Delaware’s jobless rate has climbed by .1% each month for the past two months, and is up from 3.6% this time last year.

The United States is in the midst of an unprecedented period of economic growth and historically low unemployment, yet Delaware’s economy is headed in the wrong direction. Lawmakers in Dover have made it harder and harder for small businesses to create jobs, and now we are slowly but surely seeing the real life consequences of their misguided decisions.

The First State ranks dead last in economic output, and faces a shrinking economy over the next six months, according to the Fed, and ranks among the worst states in the nation for fiscal health and as a place to start a new business.

Yet, lawmakers continue to entertain ideas that will further stress small businesses and make job creation harder.

Small businesses employ over 90 percent of workers in the state, and will be the worst off from bills in the pipeline for the 2020 session. Strangling these employers with new taxes, employment regulations, and more will keep employment numbers on a downward trend and hurt our state.

Now is not the time for Dover to hurt Delaware employers or workers with more of the same crippling policies.

Zoe Callaway

Executive Director

A Better Delaware

EDITOR’S NOTE: A Better Delaware is a nonpartisan public policy and political advocacy organization that supports pro-growth, pro-jobs policies and greater transparency and accountability in state government.