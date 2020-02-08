Letter to the Editor: Help curb teen vaping

As a teacher at the Delaware Military Academy I am gravely concerned about the misinformation e-cigarette companies have targeted at kids about vaping.

Despite what teens have been told, these products are not safe for youth. E-cigarettes can contain unusually high levels of nicotine. In fact, one e-cigarette pod can contain as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. Youth who vape are particularly susceptible to nicotine addiction, which can harm their still developing brains and bodies.

More than one in four high school students are vaping now, and a total of more than 5 million teens are vaping – a figure that doubled in the past two years alone.

E-cigarettes come in thousands of flavors that strongly appeal to kids, including “strawberry watermelon,” “cotton candy” and “mint berry.” I was not surprised to learn that 97% of current youth who vape report using a flavored product.

I am proud to support the American Heart Association’s national #QuitLying Day initiative, where demand accountability by e-cigarette companies for spending millions of dollars marketing products directly to teens and help them learn the facts about vaping. I encourage all schools and organizations who care about our youth to do the same.

I would also like to encourage equally concerned members of our community to sign the American Heart Association’s letter to Big Vape at QuitLying.org. We need to let them know that our children’s health is not for sale.

Amy Krzyzanowski

Social studies teacher

Delaware Military Academy

Wilmington