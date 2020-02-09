Letter to the Editor: March for Life

What a fantastic experience we had attending the March for Life in Washington on Jan. 24. It was the first time a sitting president of the United States ever attended the March in person, yet virtually no coverage by the mainstream media of President Trump’s speech or the 100,000-plus who attended.

Science shows us that life begins at conception, yet national and Delaware laws allow abortion up to the time of birth, no limits. This national/local disgrace must stop. Call, write you elected officials now.

Jim Anderson

Millsboro