Letter to the Editor: March for Life

Feb 8th, 2020 · Comments: 0

What a fantastic experience we had attending the March for Life in Washington on Jan. 24. It was the first time a sitting president of the United States ever attended the March in person, yet virtually no coverage by the mainstream media of President Trump’s speech or the 100,000-plus who attended.

Science shows us that life begins at conception, yet national and Delaware laws allow abortion up to the time of birth, no limits. This national/local disgrace must stop. Call, write you elected officials now.

Jim Anderson
Millsboro

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie