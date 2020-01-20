Letter to the Editor: People’s Place sends thanks

The generosity and kindness People’s Place experienced during the 2019 holiday season was astounding and the agency is grateful to each and every individual that helped make this time of year special for so many in need. Starting in November and throughout the entire month of December, local groups, businesses, families and donors of all ages delivered hundreds of gifts and made monetary contributions for the children and families we assist.

Your donations were distributed to over 350 children and adults that receive mental health counseling, domestic violence services, or reside temporarily in one of our emergency shelters. You made the season brighter for foster children in our residential program and foster youth working with case managers to learn independent living skills. You also helped provide food and gifts for disabled veterans and their children and even donated Christmas trees for those that had none.

The compassion you demonstrated not only brings hope for a better future, it reveals the goodness of mankind. Thank you for making a difference and thank you for your partnership as we “help people find their path to growth and independence”.

People’s Place, a non-profit human services organization with offices in Dover, Milford, Millsboro, Seaford and Smyrna, offers varied services to the residents of Delaware. The agency is a full-member of the United Way of DE and receives state and federal grants as well as private donations, which ensure the success of our programs. For more information about how you can help or the programs offered by People’s Place, please call 422-8033, ext. 198.

Kim Rigby

Communications and Donor Relations

People’s Place