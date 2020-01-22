Letter to the Editor: The unpleasant truth about Delaware courts

I write to express concern about the great imbalance, the lack of representation of minorities in Delaware’s courts.

In our major courts – Supreme Court, Superior Court, and Court of Chancery, the fact is that 85% of judges are white, while 15% are people of color. I know from my experience and my many contacts that there are many great attorneys of color well qualified to be judge on these courts. What is going on here?

Studies show that although 74% of the uninformed public does not think our criminal justice system is racist, it is racist in multiple ways. Consciously or subconsciously, subtly or overtly, racism permeates our courts.

What is going on here? Is that ugly monster – racism – why we do not have more judges of color? I hope not.

Ken Abraham

Former Delaware Deputy Attorney General

Dover