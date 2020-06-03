Educate yourself on Delaware Constitution

The Delaware Constitution states in Article 2, Section 1, that the legislative power of the state shall be vested in a General Assembly, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.

There is no provision expressly provided in Article 3 of the Delaware Constitution to allow the governor as the supreme executive of the state of Delaware to write laws. An order that has the same legal force and effect of a law, an order that can seize property, punish people with fines and jail, or force innocent, healthy people to be confined to their homes is simply a law unconstitutionally made, as contrary to the Constitution of the state. It is simply legislation without representation.

Article 16 expressly lists the ways the Delaware Constitution can be amended. Emergency circumstances are not on that list, pandemic is not on that list, and mere legislation is not on that list. It is constitutionally impermissible for the legislature to authorize the governor, administrative agents, or committees or groups to unilaterally compel 973,764 residents of Delaware (as of 2019) to stay out of public areas, close their businesses and face imprisonment if they do not comply.

The people of the state of Delaware must become better educated on the Delaware Constitution and the proper limits of their government and those in Delaware government who took an oath (Article 14, Section 1) to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And the state of Delaware must be more dedicated to the promise it has made to the people!

Robert Duff

Dover