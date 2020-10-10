Letter to the Editor: 33rd District candidate will help families

I have heard from many citizens in the 33rd District who are losing their homes and struggling to pay their bills. Rachael King has personally experienced the struggles families face to find decent jobs and to provide for them, and wants to represent the 33rd District to grow the economy and bring good-paying jobs and real opportunities there. She stands with the middle-class families here in Delaware fighting for better wages, health care benefits and conditions of employment, and will seek additional job creation.

I believe in good-paying jobs, too, and believe that the $15 an hour proposed by Bernie Sanders and others is not enough for citizens in Delaware to have a healthy standard of living. I believe it should be around $20 an hour. She supports job creation in Delaware while stopping jobs from going elsewhere.

The economic struggles of the past few years and now the coronavirus have been particularly hard on seniors, many of whom live on fixed incomes. Racheal King is committed to protecting the programs that the seniors rely on, including Social Security and good health care.

King attended the Caesar Rodney School District and received a Bachelor of Science in business from Wilmington University. In 2013, she began working for the state of Delaware, initially for the Division of Corporations. In 2019, she joined the office of the auditor of accounts, fighting for the protection and rights of all citizens in Delaware … that’s Rachael King.

She has been helping our working families when they needed her the most. That’s why I support Rachael King for state representative.

David W. Mazur

Smyrna