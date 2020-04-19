Letter to the Editor: A disappointing Democratic political event

A widely covered six-governor news teleconference regarding the coronaviris crisis and putting the country back to work was held on April 13.

Hosted by New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the event was touted in the opening statement as governors acting in unison on when to safely return to normalcy.

His fellow Democratic governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware were included.

Why were the Maryland and Massachusetts Republican governors of those severely impacted states (also along the I-95 corridor) not included?

Surely, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and more importantly, Delaware’s neighbor Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, should have been included in the discussions.

In a time of life-changing crisis, it appears the Democratic Party has once again put its political survival and opposition to all things Trump ahead of the health, welfare and economic survival of the citizens it is said to serve.

Particularly disappointing was Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney’s failure to speak up and insist upon a bi-partisan approach that would at least have included Maryland.

Perhaps, from 2010 to 2016, when our Delaware governor served for six years as our lone congressman in Washington, D.C., Mr. Carney spent his time under the leadership of then-House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi drinking the “liberal Kool-Aid”?

Dave Graham

Smyrna