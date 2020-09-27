Letter to the Editor: A great GOP slate for the state

We the people of the great state of Delaware are tired of incompetence, partisanship and poor judgment by our governor, U.S. senators and representative in the U.S. House.

On Sept. 15, the Republicans filled in the remainder of a great slate of nominees. In addition to candidates Donyale Hall, our nominee for lieutenant governor, and Dr. Julia Pillsbury, our nominee for insurance commissioner, Julianne Murray will make a great governor, replacing the John Carney. Lauren Witzke will do a fabulous job in the U.S. Senate, replacing Chris Coons, and Lee Murphy will be an outstanding representative in the U.S. House, replacing Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Under Democratic rule for decades, the state has seen a steady decline in household income and educational quality, with increases in threats to gun rights and energy costs. We need to take our state back, return to a state of sanity, limit the governor’s emergency powers, get our economy moving forward and hold all in power accountable.

Regardless of your party affiliation, please go vote in person Nov. 3 for an incredible slate of Republican candidates.

Bob Latshaw

President, 41st District Republican Club and PAC

Millsboro