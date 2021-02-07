Letter to the Editor: A parable for those seeking fuller lives

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from a homily by the Rev. Mark Harris on Jan. 31 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lewes.

While out for a walk, a notoriously hard person, who was widely regarded as bad and difficult both, got to thinking. (And who doesn’t think about things while on a walk? Before the current exercise craze, that was the whole point — getting out and meandering about, letting the mind wander.)

Oddly dissatisfied with life, even though having everything that could be wanted — power, prestige, wealth, comfort — this walking incarnation of corruption ran into “the Teacher,” also out for a walk.

“Teacher, you know I have everything I desire, and I take what I want when I want. I have power, and people either like or fear me. And I don’t much care which. But it doesn’t seem enough. What’s left for me to do?”

The Teacher looked up and said simply, “Love more.”

Later that same day, another person, widely known for good deeds, whose life was one of service to others and simple pleasures for self, also was thinking of what was missing in life. Was there some way to do even greater good? Was there something missing that might produce greater good?

This one also met the Teacher and also asked: “Teacher, you know that I do all I can, and I have all I need. I am known far and wide as someone who tries to do good. What’s left for me to do?”

The Teacher looked up and said simply, “Love more.”

The answer to both the bad and the good, the one who works to evil ends and the one who works to good ends, is the same: “Love more.”

Let those who have ears to hear, hear.

The Rev. Mark Harris

Lewes