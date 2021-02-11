Letter to the Editor: A pusher’s delight: Greene sells conspiracy, misinformation

As a young man, I remember being amazed when I first realized how drug dealers can make a living totally out of proportion to the work put in. Each sale results in a client for life. No thought need be given to the societal and personal reasons why the first use of the drug is appealing or what the awful actions addiction can lead to, including murder.

I was reminded of this “business model” and the apparent clear conscience that went with it when I read about Marjorie Taylor Greene and her colleagues and their clientele, the conspiracy-minded, of which 30% believe in QAnon and 70% believe Donald Trump won, according to a recent poll.

The drug of conspiracy and misinformation that people like Greene sell is as addictive to their base as crack cocaine. And, like their pusher counterparts in the drug trade, there is no thought as to why their customers crave their product or what horrible things such a craving might lead to. In fact, the only concern for most of the Republican leadership is staying in power.

Frederick Longacre

Hockessin