Letter to the Editor: A statement on the death of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police was a shocking tragedy that should never have occurred. Like most Americans, we were deeply saddened by this and other similarly distressing incidents.

The days since Mr. Floyd’s senseless death have led to a deep introspection of racial relations and racism in our nation.

The ongoing intense expressions of anger and concern have exposed raw emotions and revealed this reassessment as both needed and overdue.

This is not a time to take polarizing political positions that would serve only to further divide and alienate us. This is a time to listen and learn.

We join with our colleagues in the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus to support peaceful protests and engage in a thoughtful process for positive change. We echo their position of respecting and appreciating Delaware’s law enforcement community and pledge to work together on policies “uplifting our communities” and to enact laws reflecting “equality and justice for all.”

Rep. Danny Short, R-Seaford

Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Lewes

Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden

Rep. Ron Gray, R-Selbyville

Rep. Jesse Vanderwende, R-Greenwood

Rep. Kevin Hensley, R-Townsend

Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley

Rep. Jeff Spiegelman, R-Clayton

Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek South

Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Laurel

Rep. Charles Postles, R-Milford North

Rep. Bryan Shupe, R-Milford South

Rep. Ruth Briggs King, R-Georgetown