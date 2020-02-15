Letter to the Editor: A surreal moment

I literally would not wish cancer on my worst enemy. However in the words of Trump, this is the reason why Rush Limbaugh has received the Medal of Freedom.

This medal has previously been given to people who have done good for society, i.e., Mother Theresa , Rosa Parks, etc. To give this metal to Rush Limbaugh cheapens its meaning. Like Joseph Goebbels, this man gets on the radio and spews a steady stream of hate.

I know this is an election year and the propaganda will get worse, but as Americans, let’s hold certain values on high, where they belong; like the truth.

Paul Donnelly

Dover