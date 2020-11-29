Letter to the Editor: African American heritage group denounces vandalism in Lewes

The Lewes African American Heritage Commission has been made aware of an incident in the Wolfe Pointe community directed toward Ms. Charlotte King and Ms. Aimee Wiest, two of our strongest advocates in the fight for social justice and against racism.

We, the members of the commission, strongly denounce the willful act of intimidation and destruction of property of any kind from any source. This act was not just an act of vandalism but one of hate.

The core values of the commission are of hope, integrity, truth and compassion, and we are confident that instead of pulling apart our community, this incident brings it closer together in support as friends and neighbors.

The Rev. George Edwards, chairman,

Lewes African American Heritage Commission, and its members

Lewes