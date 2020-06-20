Letter to the Editor: All one family at CHEER

CHEER is deeply saddened and concerned by the division in our country and the tensions that have escalated as a result. Here in CHEER, we share the feelings of our families, friends and members of the CHEER family – one family made stronger in our commitment to service by our diversity of culture.

As a nonprofit community service organization, we have always valued people and the opportunity to serve above all else. It has and will always be the CHEER way. It’s who we are as an organization and as a people.

Now, more than ever, we all must rededicate ourselves to those values and demonstrate that commitment each day in every community and with every person we are able to serve. We all have a role and responsibility.

We will continue to work to strengthen all of our members and each community we are fortunate enough to serve in. It is a privilege, and I thank each of you for your ongoing efforts to make our communities better places for all.

Kenneth S. Bock, MPA

CEO, CHEER Inc.