Letter to the Editor: Am I living in a state that is oblivious to reality?

The Delaware Division of Public Health holds some magical pop-up COVID-19 vaccine event that the whole of Kent County comes to.

But wait, aren’t we in Phase 1B, where the elderly are supposed to be given the vaccines? So, apparently, the DPH doesn’t know how to reach out to seniors. It’s amazing their lack of resources.

So, now, the state says, we liked that chaos so much, we will repeat it again in Georgetown and call it a vaccine event. Sorry, seniors, we lost your contact information. People wait in their cars for four hours in the cold.

I have not heard one Delaware legislator criticize these events as being cruel and not centered on seniors.

I guess little Delaware thinks only a little. It’s sad because I love Delaware.

Charles Garrod

Milford