Letter to the Editor: Amazon’s corporate welfare

Once again Delaware taxpayers can bear witness to the ugliness and venality of the so called “Delaware Way”.

Amazon, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate owned by one of the richest individuals on the planet, Jeff Bezos, is asking for $4.5 million in Delaware taxpayer money to “establish its operations in Wilmington”.

Rep. John Kowalko

This is another “prime” example of wealthy corporations seeking “corporate welfare” from ordinary working families who struggle each day to afford basic essentials.

Throughout my entire tenure as an elected state representative I have dedicated myself to expose these corporate extortion plots that are so readily supported and encouraged by the corporate special interests that continue to influence policies and policy makers in Delaware.

I will be attending the Delaware Economic Development Authority public hearing scheduled for this Monday at 9 a.m.. at the Buena Vista Conference Center, 661 South DuPont Highway in New Castle to publicly register my objections to this request by Amazon.

I am imploring all of you taxpayers, citizens and people who care about fairness to join me at this public meeting. You don’t have to testify but your presence alone will send the message that such requests are an affront to the taxpayers of Delaware and should be rejected.

