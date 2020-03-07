Letter to the Editor: Appreciating reporters

In this day and age, with so much false information flying around everywhere, sometimes called “news,” we should not take for granted our free press!

We should appreciate all reporters who bring us the truth, whether about politics, state or local or world events, criminal justice issues, science, whatever the topic.

Freedom of the press is perhaps our most precious right, and we must protect it with vigilance.

“Thank you” to all of you reporters bringing us the truth. To those spouting lies, shame on you!

Ken Abraham
Dover

