Letter to the Editor: Bad federal government advice adds to COVID-19 crisis

I have waited so long to write this letter so that I could get a full understanding of what is going on in our country due to the out-of-control coronavirus (COVID-19). Because of the failure of the federal government to act in an appropriate way, I write this letter with a heavy heart.

Trying to figure out what the federal government is saying about the virus and what is the truth is like chewing on razor blades – not one of my favorite things to do. However, I have cast a jaundiced eye over the coronavirus episodes and the federal government response.

Back in late January I had heard of a deadly virus that was circling around the country of China. This virus was killing people in China at a huge, alarming rate. The time had come for me to start filling up my food supplies along with other necessaries I might need if the coronavirus crisis was to come to the United States. I was very prepared for myself, but I cannot say that about the federal government.

One high-ranking federal government official told the American people ‘don’t worry about the virus, it will go away like magic when the warm weather comes.’ He also said, ‘there are only 15 cases, we will take care of that.’

Our nation’s future is based on our government’s reaction in combating the virus, and not on false hopes that the virus might go way.

This is what these false hopes have gotten the people of the United States: Jobless claims surge to record high, and workers are being payed to stay home. A $2.2 trillion U.S. stimulus package to fight the economic effects of the coronavirus. Casinos and theaters all shut down, along with many restaurants. A stay-at-home order is in place. People dying in vast numbers, more in one day than there are days of the year. Dead bodies being put in freezer trucks because there is no time to have a proper burial. Where is Joe at when you need him?

These are facts. This is real, and yet some people say it is a Democratic hoax. That is the wisdom of a fool. Being a fool might cost you your life.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, said that the virus could kill anywhere between 100,000-200,000 and up to perhaps 2.5 million Americans. If you want to find out the truth Dr. Fauci is the one you want to listen too.

All these false hopes are only going to get us more dead bodies and a ruined economy.

David W. Mazur

Smyrna