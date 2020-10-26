Letter to the Editor: Banta endorses Masten

As Election Day, Nov. 3, fast approaches, it is critically important to vote and vote wisely. After 24 years, I will be retiring from the seat I have held as your full-time 1st District Levy Court commissioner. My choice to replace me is Joanne Masten, who possesses all the qualifications to be your next full-time Levy Court commissioner.

She will, without a doubt, answer or return every phone call, email or text she receives and make a determined effort to resolve every issue. Her years of community involvement and elected experience make her exceptionally qualified to serve as your 1st District commissioner.

Smyrna, Clayton, Kenton, Leipsic, Cheswold and Woodland Beach will all benefit from her dedication to our quality of life in Kent County. Please join me Nov. 3 in supporting Joanne Masten for the 1st District seat on Kent County Levy Court.

P. Brooks Banta

President, Kent County Levy Court, 1st District

Smyrna