Letter to the Editor: Biden changed abortion stance

The headline story today probably could fall under the category of the world as we would like to see it (“Biden brings solid Catholic faith to presidency,” Nov. 15).

While President-elect Joe Biden may have been a solid Catholic politician through 2003, with his strong pro-life position at the time, he has changed. Beginning in 2007, Joe Biden started his swing to a strong pro-abortion position. This may or may not have coincided with his being considered as a vice presidential candidate. Today, President-elect Joe Biden has a strong pro-abortion platform. Remember, Joe Biden has stated recently, “I am the Democratic Party.”

Now, what is the problem with your story of his being solid Catholic? Mainly, paragraphs 2270-2275 of the Catholic Catechism. The Catholic Catechism sums up the beliefs of the Catholic faithful or the rules, if you will. Paragraph 2270: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.” By the way, these rules apply to all Catholics, including the clergy. Anyone can Google to read the other paragraphs. The loss of Americans to abortion is worse than eight Holocausts.

Now, if Joe Biden will be president as he was senator until 2003, then we can again believe in the world as we would like to see it. Only time can give us the answer. We can hope.

Robert J. Frost

Lewes