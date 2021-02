Well, “say it ain’t Joe” has lined up the ducks (U.S. voters). His idea for a bipartisan “why can’t we all get along?” plan has been shown for the crock it is.

Socialism is not what the American public deserves or wants. If your desire for freedom has blinded you regarding how you believe this nation is grounded in self-determination and personal pursuit of a better life for your family, then, as Benjamin Franklin said, you “deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Todd Clark

Dover