Letter to the Editor: Biden’s education plan necessary

Joe Biden will push Congress to triple-fund Title I. With these funds, he will require districts to:

• Offer educators competitive salaries.

• Invest in teacher mentoring, leadership and additional education.

• Double the number of psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses, social workers and other health professionals in schools.

• Push to expand the community school concept and leverage resources to address community needs in the school building.

Biden supports infrastructure legislation funding to improve public school buildings. These funds will be used to build energy-efficient, innovative schools with technology to prepare students for the jobs of the future.

The future president believes that investing in all children from birth through post-high school (whether certification, associate degree or bachelor’s degree) means that regardless of ZIP code, race, disability or parent’s income, students are prepared to succeed.

Biden will work with states to offer pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. He will provide funds early childhood development experts in community health centers and in pediatric offices with high percentages of Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program patients. Biden also will push to provide free post-high school education and training.

Biden plans to support innovative approaches to recruiting teachers of color by:

• Supporting high school students accessing dual-enrollment classes, helping paraprofessionals work toward their teaching certificate and working with historically Black colleges and universities to recruit teachers.

• Pushing for the most innovative schools to be built in low-income communities and communities of color.

• Reinstating Department of Education guidance supporting desegregation strategies and recognizing institutions that create diverse student bodies.

Biden understands that all children have the right to the best education regardless of their abilities, so he will provide grants to school districts to create plans to diversify schools, as well as fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act within 10 years. Also, he will invest in school vocational training and partnerships between high schools, community colleges and employers.

Pam Malsch

Lewes