Letter to the Editor: Bloom box boondoggle

Thanks to Sen. Lopez and other Republican state senators for their commentary article on the Bloom fuel cell fiasco (Delaware State News Feb 26).

These sorts of natural gas-fired units are not renewable energy and should not get the 300% compliance multiplier that they currently enjoy going forward.



I urge these writers to work in a bipartisan manner with other state senators and representatives to increase the requirement for true renewable energy like solar and wind, and get rid of the Bloom rotten deal.

Charlie Garlow

Rehoboth Beach