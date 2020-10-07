Letter to the Editor; Blueprint will revitalize wills office

I am writing this as a 2020 estate executor and a longtime business neighbor of John Kelly’s.

Kent County voters can elect a four-year register of wills candidate whose own experience with our county register of wills office led him to create a revitalization plan for the facility.

John Kelly was born and raised in Dover. He is currently vice president of Envirotech, after retiring from his certified public accounting business. He has served as treasurer for local charities and civic organizations, including the Delaware Ballet, St. Thomas More Academy and the Kent County Republican Party.

He is married to Laura and has a son, daughter and two grandchildren.

When his mother passed, Mr. Kelly went to the register of wills office to settle her estate. He found that the processes were surprisingly outdated and inefficient. John knew the process could be better, and he created a blueprint to accomplish this: “Education — Simplification — Modernization.”

The plan includes “moving the office into the 21st Century by making the process more user-friendly, providing more in-depth instructions for our citizens during their very trying time, and converting to a paperless office,” he says.

John probably has the most recognizable green and yellow candidate signs in Kent County. He learned after the signs were printed that, as a retired CPA, he can no longer use that designation, and quickly and publicly acknowledged this error and is now correcting his signs. Those of us who know John admire his quick acknowledgement and his extra effort to fix it, all done with a smile.

Kent County residents are fortunate to have a choice to vote for a candidate with the professional knowledge, ethics and demeanor to advance our register of wills office into the 21st century. Please join me in voting for John Kelly for Kent County register of wills Nov. 3.

Steven Artz

Smyrna