Letter to the Editor: ;Bravo Crozier!

Anyone informed about current events knows that U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, former commander of the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, was fired for daring to ask for help for his men. Confined as they are on the ship, he was concerned about COVID-19. He did the right thing. Even if he violated “protocol” my view does not change: President Trump tries to cover up so much, yet the truth must get out.

Now one of our greatest military leaders, Admiral Mike Gilday, will decide if Capt. Crozier will be reinstated. I say reinstate him, promote him to admiral, and the next president should award him the Medal of Freedom.

Bravo Crozier!

Ken Abraham

Dover