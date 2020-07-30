Letter to the Editor: Business-hosted protests?

Wow, you can’t open your business because of the increase in cases! How does that make sense?

You don’t want people to be close, and yet you are allowed to protest. If that’s OK, then let people open their businesses and use masks and keep cleaning between customers. Just get all your customers to protest in front of your business. It’s OK to do that, and while they are there, go ahead to the beauty shop or bars or wherever to do your business.

It’s a protest, so they can’t fine you or shut you down.

Marvin Fortney
Hartly

