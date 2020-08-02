Letter to the Editor: Check facts during debates

Lack of trust in politicians is what got Donald Trump elected, and thanks largely to that same man, trust remains a huge problem today.

I suggest – and you should too – that there be an independent fact-checker on stage when Joe Biden debates Trump. We know that Trump will lie, for he does so every day, mostly in what he calls “press conferences” in the Rose Garden. When either of them tells a blatant lie, the fact-checker should say: “Well, Mr. X, you said (and quote him), and the truth is (tell the correction).”

The American people deserve the truth!

Ken Abraham

Dover