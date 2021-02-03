Letter to the Editor: Comcast postpones monthly data usage overage charge

I have some great news to report for Delaware Comcast customers. As a result of pressure from the public, especially families with children attending school remotely, Comcast has backed off plans it had previously announced to cap monthly data usage and charge extra to households that use more.

The changes were slated to take effect in April and, although Comcast said it would only affect a small number of customers, I was extremely concerned about the potential impact on working families. Take one or two kids participating in remote school and add in mom or dad working from home, and that family might be dangerously close to hitting the data cap and incurring extra fees.

This is simply not the time to charge customers more for their internet service, when so many are just trying to work, learn and live their lives under very tough circumstances. I’m glad Comcast realized this, and I thank everyone who expressed their concerns and pushed them to make the right call.

As of now, Comcast has pushed back the data cap plan to August. We all hope life will look a little more normal by then, but I will keep the pressure on Comcast to halt the cap again if it doesn’t look good for working families.

Rep. Krista Griffith

D-Fairfax