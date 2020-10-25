Letter to the Editor: Consider Brothers for Levy Court

Oct 25th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Clint Brothers has shown himself to be a thoughtful and community-minded candidate for Levy Court District 5, and he deserves the chance to serve the district’s residents next year.

As soon as he moved to the area, he started participating in the community, including becoming a homeowners’ association director and board member of his church. He also opposed the hotel tax that would have gone directly to DE Turf as soon as it was announced.

Clint has also fought for a better balance between freedom and safety in the era of all-year state of emergency declarations during COVID-19. Kent County deserves new leadership for District 5.

Patrick Boyle
Camden

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie