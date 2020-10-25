Letter to the Editor: Consider Brothers for Levy Court

Clint Brothers has shown himself to be a thoughtful and community-minded candidate for Levy Court District 5, and he deserves the chance to serve the district’s residents next year.

As soon as he moved to the area, he started participating in the community, including becoming a homeowners’ association director and board member of his church. He also opposed the hotel tax that would have gone directly to DE Turf as soon as it was announced.

Clint has also fought for a better balance between freedom and safety in the era of all-year state of emergency declarations during COVID-19. Kent County deserves new leadership for District 5.

Patrick Boyle

Camden