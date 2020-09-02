Letter to the Editor: Coons is what Del. needs for Senate

“I’ve been really troubled by the excuse offered by too many that this was a high school incident and boys will be boys. To me, that’s just far too low a standard for the conduct of men and boys in our country.” — U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

This quote has resonated with me since September 2018, when Sen. Coons said it during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

It troubles me — the excuses frequently made for men and boys who treat women with disrespect, normalizing that reprehensible behavior.

My husband and I have a son — and nephews — and in our homes, they are taught that women (including their sisters, mothers and aunts) are equal to men. They are taught that we must all look out for and stand up for each other. We must protect each other from harm, especially from bullies, whether on the schoolgrounds or as adults in life.

So why shouldn’t that be the standard for our elected officials?

Sen. Chris Coons conducts himself with the utmost respect for women (and men) in Delaware and in Washington. His way of working has earned him friends and allies on both sides of the aisle in Congress. He takes the time to listen to people, even if they have a different opinion. He doesn’t divide people; he brings them together on bipartisan bills and initiatives. He takes his job very seriously and defends the U.S. Constitution, as he swore in his oath of office to do.

This is the type of leadership we need now as a country. We need peaceful, steady, thoughtful, smart, creative, respectful, collaborative, hardworking people to lead the way. Chris Coons is that person for Delaware. And that is why I am voting for him in the Sept. 15 Democratic primary, and I urge you to as well. Please join me and help get him reelected.

Christina DeVoll

Wilmington