Letter to the Editor: Coons, RBG supported abortion policies
Oct 1st, 2020 ·
Approximately 862,320 abortions were performed in 2017, according to Guttmacher Institute.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg supported policies that allowed these deaths.
The facts speak for themselves.
Chet Elder
Milton
