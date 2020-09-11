Letter to the Editor: Coons should take another look at Obamacare

I guess U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., has forgotten that when Obamacare was passed, it was supposed to be cheap for everyone.

What happened was that they (as in Democrats) said, “Everyone has to purchase to keep costs down,” but then people were exempted from it. Therefore, those who do purchase it have to pay more.

Another problem he keeps talking about is lower premiums, but that’s not the real problem. It is the high deductible and out-of-pocket money before insurance companies start paying that are hurting those on it. If you want to do something to make it better, either lower that or have insurance companies pay 50% until the whole out-of-pocket is paid. But they not going to let that happen.

And why hasn’t he mentioned raising the Medicare premiums and deductibles on seniors each year?

And then most important question: How many of the Congress members use Obamacare? Do you, Sen. Coons?

Marvin Fortney

Hartly