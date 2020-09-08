Letter to the Editor: Coons the experienced choice

Jessica Scarane is challenging U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., in the Democratic primary. I have great respect for those who make the sacrifice to run for public office. But it is one thing to be willing to make that sacrifice and work hard — it’s another thing completely to know what to do and how to do it. I am putting my trust and confidence in the most qualified and experienced candidate — Chris Coons.

Sen. Coons has a long history of dedicated public service — both within office and as a private citizen. From his early days, working on behalf of the homeless in New York City and fighting apartheid with Bishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa, to his time in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Coons has demonstrated an ability and willingness to listen to the issues, educate himself on all factors and work to gain consensus. I believe that there is far too little of that in Washington today — and without it, little is accomplished. That’s why, in my mind, it is critical that we send the most experienced and worthy candidate. Chris Coons is that candidate.

Please join me in voting for Chris Coons on Sept. 15.

Michelle Shepherd

Wilmington