Letter to the Editor: Coons will stand up for environment

The devastating tornadoes that spun off Tropical Storm Isaias last month are just the latest examples of how climate change will affect all of us in Delaware. The good news is that it’s not too late to stave off the worst impacts, but we must act now — both here at home and in Washington, D.C.

It’s never been more important for us to send leaders to Congress who will prioritize climate solutions that also create good jobs. As someone who works closely with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., every day, I can tell you that there is absolutely no one in the U.S. Senate working harder to forge bipartisan solutions that match the magnitude of the challenge.

Sen. Coons has developed innovative, bipartisan ideas that would rapidly accelerate the deployment of clean energy and natural climate solutions. He’s emerged as the Senate’s leading voice for rebuilding U.S. manufacturing, especially in clean energy and other advanced technologies. Most recently, he’s led the effort to significantly increase national service by revitalizing a 21st-century version of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

At every turn, Sen. Coons has stood up to President Donald Trump as he tried to undo common-sense environmental safeguards. Together with Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., he has defended our coastline from offshore drilling and opposed efforts to weaken the Clean Power Plan, the Clean Water Rule and the Clean Cars Rule.

To conserve Delaware’s unrivaled natural resources, Sen. Coons has secured restoration funding for the Delaware River Basin, the Chesapeake Bay, Bombay Hook, Prime Hook and First State National Park. He also passed legislation to reduce wildlife trafficking abroad and is advancing collaborative solutions to recover at-risk wildlife in Delaware.

Given our risks from climate change and the need for more good jobs, we need Chris Coons working for all of us in Washington.

Collin O’Mara

CEO, National Wildlife Federation Action Fund

Former Secretary of Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Wilmington