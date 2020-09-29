Letter to the Editor: COVID-19 emergency not over yet

In his Sept. 21 article (“Virus state of emergency should end now”), Reid Beveridge asks the question, “When is an emergency no longer an emergency?” in regard to the COVID-19 states of emergency that have been declared by governors nationwide.

I’d like to take a stab at answering Mr. Beveridge’s question by suggesting that perhaps the emergency is over when we have it under control and, put simply, in Delaware, we do not. I see many folks writing into the paper to claim that “we’ve flattened the curve in Delaware” and “we must reopen immediately.”

Personally, I would think that a person would do a simple Google search before making that kind of statement in such a public forum to make sure that they are correct, but apparently this is not a common thought. Go ahead, Google it. Check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Doing so will show you that we have not flattened the curve in Delaware. We’ve had a similar number of new cases each day in September as we did in July. This means that our total number of cases is increasing linearly and continues to do so. This is distinctly not flattening the curve.

So, in answer to Mr. Beveridge’s original question, the emergency is over when we have it under control, and we are not there yet. I implore Mr. Beveridge and others to take two minutes out of their day to check to see if the claims they are making about COVID-19 are correct before they write and spread incorrect information.

Jack Heavner

Dover