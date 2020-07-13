Letter to the Editor: Daniels drank the Kool-Aid

Where has Frank Daniels been the past 3 1/2 years? (“Bernie’s social and economic revolution,” July 2) He has really swallowed the Trumpian Kool-Aid.

To paraphrase him: Where have the Republican voices of reason and sanity been while Trump trashed former prisoners of war, pardoned war criminals, and caused thousands of people to be infected and die from the coronavirus through his incompetence and ineptness and complete lack of empathy?

In reality, when it’s an absolute necessity for all of this country to come together, the sitting president is doing his best to turn one group against another. And just when most locations were beginning to resume some type of normal operation, since the president and vice president don’t wear masks and tell the country they don’t need to wear masks, states that opened early are now having to shut down again because they followed the magical thinking of the administration, not the scientific people who actually know what they’re talking about.

I don’t know if Mr. Daniels really understands socialism. He is a retired reservist; therefore, his salary as a reservist came from the tax money collected by the federal government. His well-deserved pension came from the same tax revenues, as does his medical insurance. That is all a part of socialism, whether he likes it or not.

It’s a shame that a person who served his country in the armed forces would support a man who not only never served his country but openly denigrated people who did, who is openly racist and who praises white supremacy. I hope he never preached this to the troops who served under him.

Steve Caporiccio

Magnolia