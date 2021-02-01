Letter to the Editor: Delaware is getting it right

On Jan. 20, we witnessed the swearing-in of our new president and vice president. On that day, our electoral system was validated, the Constitution prevailed, and that moral arc bent a little closer to justice.

For two weeks in January, the Progressive Democrats of Sussex County sponsored a fundraiser for a homeless shelter as a way to celebrate the inauguration and to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The overwhelming response of donations from across the state is an affirmation that Dr. King’s “Beloved Community” is possible.

COVID-19 continues to ravage our country. We know it is going to get worse before it gets better. Yet, Delaware’s response gives me hope that the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.

Yes, there were serious delays on the first day of the large vaccination events. But volunteers and staff stayed an additional three hours in the bitter cold to vaccinate everyone who had an appointment. Government officials and staff worked into the night to improve things for the next day. And the next day went much more smoothly.

I’ve attended the virtual town halls where the governor and Division of Public Health staff acknowledge problems and give honest updates. They take action. They’ve added events to target low-income, underserved seniors and expanded the eligibility list to include school staff. They continue to work to get it right.

In the first month of 2021, we witnessed a horrific attack on our Capitol and the continued dreadful impact of COVID-19. But we also saw what can happen when government staff, community volunteers and grassroots activists work together. As the late Sen. Paul Wellstone said, “Politics has nothing to do with left, right or center. It has to do with trying to do right by people.”

Joanne Cabry

Chair, Progressive Democrats of Sussex County