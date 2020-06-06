Letter to the Editor: Delaware Legislative Black Caucus seeks action toward equality

We, the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, are saddened by the killing of George Floyd of Minneapolis, whose tragedy shined a light nationally on the injustices that people of color face daily. An interaction with an officer should not lead to the death of one of our own, yet it continues to happen. We have endured injustices that are beyond the comprehension of anyone who has not lived as a person of color.

We fully support peaceful protests and stand with our constituents who are frustrated and motivated to bring about necessary institutional changes. We are committed to working toward making these systemic changes through policy.

Together, with our colleagues, we passed legislation reforming Delaware’s criminal justice system by expanding the expungement of juvenile and adult criminal records; stopping the school-to-prison pipeline by treating juveniles as children, not adults; and creating the Redding Consortium, which is working to provide opportunities for educational equity throughout the state and particularly in the city of Wilmington and rural parts of Kent and Sussex counties. In the midst of COVID-19, we are working diligently to ensure that our communities are gaining access to testing.

This is not the time for glorified speeches or platitudes. Now is the time to act. We are grateful to those in law enforcement who are making a huge impact throughout the state. We truly respect and appreciate you. It is our hope that all our colleagues will continue working toward uplifting our communities and that the future laws we pass will reflect equality and justice for all.

Sen. Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, Chair

Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, D-Wilmington

Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden, D-Wilmington East

Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington North

Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle North

Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, Vice-Chair

Rep. Kendra Johnson, D-Bear

Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle South