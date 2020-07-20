Letter to the Editor: Delaware, let’s keep moving forward

By Gov. John Carney

Over these last four years, one of the best parts of serving as your governor has been hosting town hall meetings with members of the General Assembly in communities across Delaware. We’ve brought Delawareans together from Claymont to Delmar — and most places in between — to discuss and debate the issues facing our state.

Here’s what I know: Delawareans don’t always agree. But they’ll tell you what they think. And they’ll hear you out, as long as you’re willing to listen.

To state the obvious, 2020 has been an unusual and challenging year for our state and country. Most of our town hall meetings have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. And, frankly, I haven’t thought much about campaign politics.

But despite the challenges, I believe this is a time of great potential. There’s never been a better time to get involved in our democratic process, to have your voice heard and to help shape the future of Delaware and our country. As difficult as this year has been, we’ve seen that it’s possible in 2020 to make meaningful change.

That’s why I’m proud to officially announce that I will be seeking a second term as your governor this fall. I’m confident that Delaware will step up, ignore the voices that would divide us and come out of 2020 stronger because we worked together. I also look forward to electing Delaware’s own Joe Biden our next president. I know Joe — and I believe his compassion, his leadership and his unrelenting advocacy for working families are uniquely suited for this time.

Since early this year in Delaware, we’ve been focused first and foremost on protecting lives, protecting the livelihoods of Delaware families and confronting the threat of COVID-19.

Amidst the pandemic, on May 25, Delawareans joined the chorus of voices across the U.S. demanding racial justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. George Floyd’s killing exposed deep wounds around race in Delaware — as it has across our country.

I have spent much of the last several months talking directly to Delawareans about the challenges we face, listening and attempting to chart a productive path forward, even if we sometimes disagree.

Since day one, we’ve relied on the science in response to COVID-19. Delawareans and Delaware businesses have made considerable sacrifices and have taken basic precautions to keep their family, friends and neighbors healthy.

On issues of racial justice, we haven’t waited to take action. We have already taken steps administratively and with our partners in the General Assembly to move forward productively. That work will continue. The legacy of Congressman John Lewis should motivate all of us to make real progress.

Over the next four years, we’ll also continue the hard work of strengthening our public schools for all Delaware children. We’ll build on the largest infrastructure program in Delaware history, fixing roads and bridges and creating good jobs up and down our state. We’ll continue fighting to clean up our waterways and protect Delaware’s beautiful natural environment. And we’ll do it responsibly — protecting taxpayer dollars and making sure we have a sustainable budget that invests in our future.

Most of all, I will commit to listening — to hearing the concerns of all Delawareans and working together productively, in good faith. It’s true that we can only get through this by working together.

It has been a privilege to serve as your governor. Let’s commit to making real progress for another four years.

John Carney is Delaware’s 74th governor and is seeking a second term Nov. 3.