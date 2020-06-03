Letter to the Editor: Delaware needs restaurants more than ever

In so many ways, restaurants are the cornerstones of our community.

They are the places people come to celebrate, to mourn, to break bread together or to just have a meal at the end of a busy day.

They are the places people come to feel like they are a part of the community, part of something bigger. A place to see neighbors and friends and enjoy time with loved ones. A place where everyone is welcome.

Restaurants are longtime survivors and adapters. They change when it is needed, and now will be no different.

As we navigate through some of the most uncertain times in our collective history, you can be sure that restaurants will still serve the purpose they always have. They will be a place of relief and refuge. As an industry, we will be better and stronger than ever before.

Monday night, we opened our doors for the first time in months and welcomed people into our restaurants. We followed all current guidelines, and our guests did as well, understanding that these guidelines are temporary, and because of that, easy to follow.

The response was positive, and the overwhelming feeling was relief and goodwill. We understand that there are a lot of people who may not be ready to return, and we will continue to accommodate those people in other ways until they are ready. And at that time, we will be here. Hospitality is alive and well in Delaware, and when you are ready, we will be, too.

Scott Kammerer

President, SoDel Concepts

Chairman of the board, Delaware Restaurant Association