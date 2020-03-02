Letter to the Editor: Delawareans beware

My fellow Delawareans, remember years ago when the state forked out lots of tax incentives and monies for the car company Fisker Automotive that was supposed to be going in the old Chrysler plant property?

Well, the state poured in lots of money to get the car company to come into Delaware and offered many jobs? Then all of a sudden, the company pulled out and the state was in a loss for lots of money.

So beware, Amazon might also do the same. They must sign an agreement to return all monies, $4.5 million, if they back out.

John Langiu

Magnolia